- Advertisement -

At 5:15PM on April 9, 2022, Inuvik Fire services responded to a fire alarm at Ingamo Hall. Upon arrival, all occupants had exited the building. After confirming there was no fire, occupants were allowed back into the building.

Staff then realized a large sum of money from sales of 50/50 tickets was missing from the “bingo sales” room. Inuvik RCMP are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111