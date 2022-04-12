Yellowknife Woman Wins $50k in Western 649 Lottery!

- Advertisement -

A Yellowknife woman has at least 50,000 reasons to smile after bringing home a jackpot from a nearly year-old ticket.

Candace McQuatt says she could not believe her eyes when she saw the ticket she purchased was a $50,000 winner from the Western 49 draw from May 22nd, 2021.

McQuatt told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation that she scanned the ticket three times to make sure she was the winner, but, with COVID-19 restrictions not allowing her to make the trip to claim her prize in person in Edmonton, she sat on the windfall before finally settling on mailing the ticket in.

“I was so excited,” she said as she claimed her prize. “This comes at a good time.”

McQuatt says she doesn’t have any big plans for the cash but does intend to put some towards bills in the short term.

She purchased her ticket from Glen’s Your Independent Grocer located at 4910 50th Avenue in Yellowknife.