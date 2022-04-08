FOTR 2022 Releases Second Wave of Performing Artists

- Advertisement -

Folk on the Rock has just released their second wave of artists that will be performing at the 2022 festival.

First up, the headliner will be Haviah Mighty, who will be kicking off the event. Based out of Toronto, Haviah has spent a lifetime developing her skills as a songwriter, vocalist, producer, and performer culminating in a style of profound introspection and incisive socio-political critique. Her dynamic combinations of rap, song, and instrumental, transition seamlessly from hip-hop to soul to afrobeats with a meticulous flow and cadence that transcends any traditional expectation of genre.

The rest of the performers announced for the second wave are as follows:

Stu Larsen – Stu Larsen is an Aussie singer/songwriter with a wild streak of wanderlust and a knack for tastefully marrying narrative and melody. His congenial folk-pop is both exploratory and inclusive, a love letter to the power of music and travel.

PIQSIQ – Kayley Inuksuk Mackay and Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik are Inuit style throat singers performing ancient traditional songs and eerie new compositions

Queer Songbook Orchestra – The QSO is a 14-piece professional chamber pop ensemble dedicated to utilizing story and song to express, honour and elevate 2SLGBTQ+ experience, while providing opportunities for mentorship and other supports to queer, trans, questioning and allied youth.

Josh Q and the Trade Offs – Echoing from the depth of the Northern tundra, Josh Q and the Trade Offs sing in a blend of Inuktitut and English with universal themes of light and darkness and closeness and isolation.

Leaf Rapids – Winnipeg folk duo Leaf Rapids have a brand-new sophomore album, Citizen Alien. Through their own family’s stories they created a new world from the old, delving into the intimate truths told by voices from decades long gone.

Wolf Saga (DJ Set) – London, ON born indigenous electro-pop artist Wolf Saga aims to not only keeping you dancing with his catchy hits, but also wants to invoke deeper thought behind the meanings of his tunes.

Kalilah Rampanen – Kalilah Rampanen is a musician, songwriter, and activist. Kalilah’s music explores Indigenous, environmental, and social horizons that combine acoustic, blues, and alternative styles of expression.

Will’s Jams – Will Stroet of Will’s Jams is a JUNO-nominated musician, nationally recognized educator and former CBC Kids TV star. His high-energy rock-pop music in English and French is full of witty wordplay and sing-along choruses, inspiring kids to be active, creative, caring and community-minded.

Red Hot Hayseeds – Hailing from Calgary, Alberta Red Hot Hayseeds are an upbeat string trio specializing in western swing & hot swing classics of the 20’s-50’s featuring Tyler Allen, Cathy Billington, Cedric Blary, Rikki Browne, Dayna Lyn Moritz, and Derek Pulliam.

Gnarwhal – Delivering a wall of noise through their overdriven fuzz, distorted bass, hard beats and high energy vocal performances, Yellowknife’s Gnarwhal pushes their sound to deliver music influenced by their hard rock, punk and metal counterparts. The band hits hard with songs that are riff driven, melodic and fun to move to.

One North Recordings – One North Recordings is an online independent recording label co-founded by Chad Hinchey and Alec Raniwsky.

Aurora Fiddle Society – The Aurora Fiddle Society promotes fiddling in Yellowknife and throughout the North Slave region.

NWT Creative Collective – The NWT Creative Collective was formed in 2015 in order to foster artistic creativity and opportunities in the Northwest Territories, Canada. They will perform their Folk On The Rocks Youth Showcase.

The organizers behind Folk on the Rocks 2022 remain dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of all performers and visitors. As such, the venue will require any guests over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated.

A third and final wave of artists and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Folk on the Rock 2022 is set to take place on July 15th to the 17th. Early bird tickets can be found on the Folk on the Rock website by clicking here.