First Confirmed Case of Influenza in the Last Two Years Reported

The first confirmed case of Influenza in the past two years was recently reported to the OCPHO. This case serves as a reminder, that despite the lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions, respiratory viruses will continue to pose a risk to residents’ health.

In addition to Influenza, there have been multiple reports of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) circulating in the NWT, which is known to affect infants and young children. As influenza, RSV, and other respiratory pathogens circulate, public heath officials want to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of all respiratory diseases that cause illness and, in some cases, severe outcomes for vulnerable residents.

COVID-19, Influenza, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses all have similar symptoms and can be easily spread to friends and family. Symptoms of Influenza include fever, cough, muscle aches and pain, headache, and chills.

If you start to develop any of the above symptoms, follow the same precautions and healthy habits you would take for COVID-19, such as masking, handwashing, staying home if sick, and avoiding close contact with others. Simultaneous infections of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, especially Influenza, have been associated with increased risk of severe outcomes. Getting vaccinated for Influenza and COVID-19 will help to protect you and those around you.