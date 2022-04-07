Yellowknife Woman wins $10,000

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife local Mabel Osmond scratched her way to a delightful surprise in early March when she won $10,000 from the CLASSIC DIAMOND Zing ticket that came with her CLASSIC SUPER PACK.

After purchasing her tickets from Shoppers Drug Mart on 4911 49th Street on March 5, Osmond hopped in her car and immediately started scratching and discovered her winning ticket.

“I was very surprised!” she said.

Before returning to the store to validate the win, she checked her ticket using the Lotto Spot! App twice to make sure what she was seeing was true. Osmond plans on putting away her windfall away for a rainy day.