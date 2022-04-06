Northwestel launches Fibre Internet in Dettah

- Advertisement -

Dettah now has access to higher internet speeds.

Northwestel recently launched a new “Fibre-to-the-Home” service in the community of Dettah. The speeds of this new service is set at 50 Mbps, which is more than 3x times faster than previously available.

Available Internet speeds in Dettah now match the CRTC’s universal service objective of 50 Mbps download speeds. Internet rates now also match those available in major Northern centres.

Dettah’s fibre upgrades are part of Northwestel’s Every Community project, a 3-year plan to bring high-speed unlimited Internet to 10,000 homes in the Yukon and NWT. The Every Community project is the company’s largest-ever construction initiative, funded by Northwestel’s own significant investments and $62 million in funding from the CRTC Broadband Fund.

Northwestel is taking all precautions to ensure safe installation during the COVID-19 situation. Screening procedures are in place and technicians follow health and safety procedures throughout installation in the customers’ home.