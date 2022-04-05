Yellowknife RCMP Remove Unruly Passenger from Plane

- Advertisement -

On April 4th, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an unruly passenger on an outbound commercial flight from Yellowknife. RCMP were advised a passenger had become unruly and verbally aggressive with the flight crew and the flight was required to return to Yellowknife. RCMP attended the Yellowknife Airport and boarded a commercial airplane and arrested a 36-year-old man for offences related to the Aeronautics Act and the Criminal Code.

This incident remains under investigation. Multiple charges are currently pending.

Anyone who has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.