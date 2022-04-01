NTHSSA Reminds Residents to be Cautious About COVID

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is reminding residents that they still need to be weary of COVID-19.

While the Public Health Emergency has officially ended, and most public health orders have been lifted, it does not mean that COVID itself is over, or that the dangers of COVID have completely vanished.

As changes are implemented the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority will communicate these directly to residents through their website, and social media. The public should remain aware of regional and community shifts in how they may access COVID services.

For example, testing and vaccination services have shifted in some communities from off-site locations to service delivered in health centres, or their hours have been changed or reduced. In addition testing guidance has changed to focus testing on high-risk individuals who should seek testing in person.

Residents are asked to review content on the NTHSSA website for latest information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination service. Individuals may also call their health centres for the latest information.