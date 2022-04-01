Kiera-Dawn Kolson is an award winning multidisciplinary artist and motivational speaker. A 2017 Minister’s Culture & Heritage Circle Award recipient, she enjoys developing her traditional and contemporary artistic skills. Kiera-Dawn is working on a new album, leading to an invitation to headline in California this summer. For over 15 years, she has travelled regionally, nationally, and internationally to advocate for the north, indigenous people, MMIW, climate justice, and youth involvement. With “Dream Big and Believe” as her philosophy, it’s exciting to see what the future holds!