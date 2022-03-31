Charlotte Digness

In 2006, Charlotte started as a receptionist with the Executive Council at the legislative Assembly. little did she know she’d spend the next 15 years in various roles supporting ministers and senior political staff. Throughout her career with the GNWT, Charlotte has had the pleasure of working Collaboratively with and learning from many amazing women. She truly believes that by supporting one another and our goals and dreams, we can create and environment where women are celebrated, encouraged and can continue to break through false societal norms of what it means to be a woman.