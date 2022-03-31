News Alerts Sign Up
-9.4 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...
Search
- Advertisement -
Home#WomenInspiringWomanBioCharlotte Digness
#WomenInspiringWomanBio

Charlotte Digness

In 2006, Charlotte started as a receptionist with the Executive Council at the legislative Assembly. little did she know she’d spend the next 15 years in various roles supporting ministers and senior political staff. Throughout her career with the GNWT, Charlotte has had the pleasure of working Collaboratively with and learning from many amazing women. She truly believes that by supporting one another and our goals and dreams, we can create and environment where women are celebrated, encouraged and can continue to break through false societal norms of what it means to be a woman.

#WomenInspiringWomen

Charlotte Digness

Bio
In 2006, Charlotte started as a receptionist with the Executive Council at the legislative Assembly. little did she know she'd spend the next 15...

Western Arctic Youth Collective (WAYC)

Bio
Corrine Bullock, Kaila Jefford-Moore, Mehan Lennie, Bobbi-Rose Koe, Jacey Firth-Hagen and Alyssa Carpenter lead the Western Arctic Youth Collective. The Collective is empowering youth...

Darlene Sibbeston

Bio
From as far as she can remember, Darlene knew she wanted to own her own business. She tried a variety of businesses that eventually...

Dorathy Jane

Bio
Dorathy is a self-taught quilter and artist. She is Gwich'in, originally from Inuvik but now lives in Normal Wells. Dorathy has been selling and...

Mahalia Yakeleya-Newmark

Bio
Mahalia is Shúhtagot’ı̨nę and Métis, an Ama (Mom) and an Indigenous feminist. Growing up she looked up to her grandmother and great grandmother who taught her love,...

Kayla Turner

Bio
Kayla Turner works for the Town of Norman Wells and does an amazing job. Kayla is a mother of two, soon to be three. She...

Suzanne Hanna-Boucher

Bio
Suzanne was born in Deninu K'ue First Nation - her family is originally from Rocher River. Customer adopted by her maternal grandparents, Suzanne was...

Renee Sanderson

Bio
Mother to two boys, married for 11 years to the love of her life, Renee is originally from Fort Smith but now calls Yellowknife home. Renee...

Marie Swanson

Bio
Marie made her first land purchase at the age of 16 and hasn't stopped since. Her family's Fort Smith-based business, TDC Contracting Ltd. has...

Beth Hudson

Bio
Beth Hudson, known as Sakâwi-Pihêw Iskwew (Chicken or Spruce Grouse Woman), was raised in amiskwaciwâkahikan in Treaty 6 Territory after being adopted by a...

Laska Nerysoo

Bio
Raised between Inuvik and Aklavik, mother of two Laska is an artist and entrepreneur. She understands the struggle to trust yourself to express the...

Cynthia Hammond

Bio
In 1996, Cynthia started out in a small volunteer fire department in Northwestern Ontario. In 2012, she become the training officer for the Chippewas...
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News