Corrine Bullock, Kaila Jefford-Moore, Mehan Lennie, Bobbi-Rose Koe, Jacey Firth-Hagen and Alyssa Carpenter lead the Western Arctic Youth Collective. The Collective is empowering youth to be changemakers by providing a platform of youth-led collaborative initiatives and partnerships in their communities to prepare and support ongoing development to improve the lives of youth ages 18-35 year old.