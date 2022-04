Mother to two boys, married for 11 years to the love of her life,

Renee is originally from Fort Smith but now calls Yellowknife home.

Renee works full time as an educational assistant at the amazing

K’alami Dene School. Renee still finds time to craft AND to give back

as founder of Pay It Forward NWT – a group that encourages others

to give back as well.

Listen to her full interview here: