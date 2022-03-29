Fort Providence Man Wins $25k Lottery

- Advertisement -

The pockets of a Fort Resolution man have just become much heavier!

Robert Sayine of Fort Resolution was in for a surprise when he checked his ticket and revealed he had won a $25,000 prize on the February 12 LOTTO 649 draw by matching one of the Guaranteed Prize Draw numbers.

Sayine said he could not believe his eyes when he used a ticket checker to scan his ticket a few days after the draw. He checked the ticket four times before handing it to the cashier for validation.

“I was overwhelmed,” he remembered as he claimed his prize earlier this month.

The happy winner plans to use his windfall to visit his family and pay off debt. Sayine purchased his ticket on February 11 from The Rooster located at 890 McKenzie Highway in Hay River.