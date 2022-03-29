Fort Providence RCMP Seize Cash and Drugs

- Advertisement -

On Friday, March 25, 2022 Fort Providence RCMP seized drugs and cash from a residence in the community.

Fort Providence RCMP received information that an adult male was selling drugs from an empty residence in the community. Members attended and located the male in possession of 1.5 oz of cocaine. Also seized was an excess of $5000, and associated paraphernalia used in the illegal sale of drugs.

The accused, 27 year old, Osman Malik, was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Unlawfully in a Dwelling House.

His first appearance will be in Yellowknife March 28, 2022. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111.