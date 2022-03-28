GNWT Offering Mental Health Wellness Subscriptions for Youths

- Advertisement -

The Government of Northwest Territories is offering free mental wellness subscription boxes to NWT Youth. These boxes are being made available as part of the My Voice My Choice Campaign for Youth Wellness. The boxes include a variety of health and mental wellness resources, such as topic-specific materials, as well as individual and group activities such as colouring sheets and activity kits by northern-based artists. The boxes are available to youth and to organizations who work with youth.

There are five different subscription boxes, each with a unique theme:

· Sexual Health

· Healthy Relationships

- Advertisement -

· Healthy Coping

· Self Harm and Suicide

· Substance Use and Mental Health

Youth aged 13-18, and organizations who serve them, can request a box by emailing mha@gov.nt.ca.