Flavoured Vaping Products Now Banned in NWT

Effective today, the sale of flavoured vaping products is now banned in the NWT.

While vaping is seen as a healthier alternative to smoking regular cigarettes, it still carries its own risks. Vaping is emerging as a significant health hazard, causing severe acute lung injury in some cases. To better protect the public from the risks and harms associated with vaping, the Department of Health and Social Services has created regulations under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Control Act. The amendments to the Northwest Territories (NWT) Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Regulations under the Act align with best practices. In particular, these amendments are intended to protect children and youth from flavoured vaping products.

The GNWT invited residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed regulations between December 22, 2021, and January 22, 2022. Of the forty-seven submissions received during the public engagement period, 60 per cent were in favour of banning the sale of flavoured vaping products.

Vendors will still be authorized to sell unflavoured and tobacco flavoured vapour products.