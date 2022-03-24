New Funding Available for Childcare Programs

- Advertisement -

Yearly funding proposals are now being accepted for the Supporting Child Inclusion and Participation (SCIP) program. The funding is intended to reduce barriers and increase participation in early learning and child care programs for children from birth to six years of age with diverse needs. The deadline to apply is April 25, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Licensed centre-based early learning and child care programs and community play-based early childhood programs run by an Indigenous government, Indigenous organization, community/municipal government, or non-profit organization may be eligible for funding.

Funding is available to create and enhance unlicensed community play-based early learning opportunities, hire staff to support children who could not otherwise safely attend programming, and hire a consultant to help staff increase their skills and knowledge to better to support children in programs.