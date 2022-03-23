GNWT Accepting Applications for Language Learning Program

- Advertisement -

Applications for the third delivery of the Mentor-Apprentice Program (MAP) are now being accepted. Potential participants are invited to submit their applications to be a mentor or an apprentice before the deadline of May 1.

MAP is a way of learning a language where a fluent speaker of the language (a Mentor) teaches a language learner (an Apprentice) through immersion. The goal of the program is to have Apprentices increase their ability to understand and speak their language. While reading and writing are important skills, an Apprentice must be able to understand and speak to become fluent. Spoken language is the focus of MAP learning.

The Mentor-Apprentice Program will be available to a maximum of ten pairs of Mentors and Apprentices from six Indigenous Governments. The program is open to Apprentices of all levels, from beginners to more fluent speakers.

The Mentor-Apprentice pairs will build Indigenous language fluency over a period of up to 200 hours of immersion instruction and strategies. Both Mentors and Apprentices are paid for their time in the program upon submission of MAP progress reports.