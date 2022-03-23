and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies . This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Koda! NWTSPCA
“Koda is just over a year old and a very large guy. He is a german shepherd that needs daily exercise and activity. He is smart and friendly all around and with an active owner, he would be very happy. He should not be in a home with little kids. He is too big and active for high energy children.”
If you or someone you know would love to bring Koda home email
nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been!
Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch.
Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.