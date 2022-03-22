Yellowknife RCMP Bust Cocaine Trafficking Network

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS) have laid a number of charges in relation to a three-month long cocaine trafficking investigation.

In late 2021, the Yellowknife GIS received information about a group of people trafficking cocaine within the City of Yellowknife. The investigation resulted in identifying a number of suspects who are believed to have been coordinating the shipment of cocaine into the Northwest Territories from Alberta.

The investigation has resulted in the following charges being laid:

1. Abdulkadir Dirshe – 49 years old, from Yellowknife, NT:

a. Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine – Section 465 Criminal Code

b. Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

c. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

d. Proceeds of Crime Over $5000 – Section 354 Criminal Code

- Advertisement -

2. Bryce Jeske – 20 years old, from Yellowknife, NT:

a. Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine – Section 465 Criminal Code

b. Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

c. Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

d. Proceeds of Crime Over $5000 – Section 354 Criminal Code

3. Abdulrasaq Yousif – 18 years old, from Edmonton, AB:

a. Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine – Section 465 Criminal Code

b. Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

4. Akok Aken – 20 years old, from Edmonton, AB:

a. Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine – Section 465 Criminal Code

b. Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

5. Syed Quadri – 18 years old, From Edmonton, AB:

a. Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine – 465 Criminal Code

b. Trafficking Cocaine – 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

$70,535 in proceeds of crime, 20 pieces of cocaine, a small amount of powdered cocaine and cocaine trafficking paraphernalia were seized during this investigation.

- Advertisement -

Abdulkadir Dirshe, Bryce Jeske, Abdulrasaq Yousif and Akok Aken have all appeared in court and future court dates for them are pending.

Syed Quadri remains at large and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Syed Quadri is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing 160 pounds with longer black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to currently be in the Yellowknife area.

“This investigation and the corresponding results are the culmination of three months of dedication by our members to disrupt a prolific drug trafficking network in the City of Yellowknife. The objective of reducing the threat of organized crime groups within our community remains a top priority for the Yellowknife RCMP”, states Inspector Chris Hastie, Yellowknife Detachment Commander.

Anyone who has information about Syed Quadri’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.