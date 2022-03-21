Hay River RCMP Looking for Theft Suspects

- Advertisement -

Hay River RCMP are investigating a report of vehicle vandalism and theft of GNWT license plates.

On March 20, 2022, Hay River RCMP responded to a business location on Industrial Drive in Hay River. The business owner reported sometime in the previous two days, that several company vehicles had been vandalized and associated GNWT license plates had been stolen from each vehicle.

It is possible that further acts of theft and vandalism will be discovered as the investigation continues. The Hay River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance identifying the people responsible for the property damage and theft of license plates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111.