Bathurst Caribou Targets of Illegal Harvesting

NWT Caribou have recently become the targets of illegal poaching.

Renewable Resource Officers with ENR’s North Slave Regional Office are seeking the public’s help in an ongoing investigation into illegal harvesting in the no-hunting mobile zone, which brings the total to 4 investigations so far this year.

16 caribou appear to have been harvested illegally in the mobile zone. Gut piles, heads and hides were found during an aerial patrol on Sunday March 13 on the Southwestern shoreline of Fletcher Lake.

The Mobile Zone was put in place to aid in the survival of the Bathurst herd, which has faced a serious decline in population. Since 1999, the herd has been reduced by nearly 99 percent.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call 867-873-7181.