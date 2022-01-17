Jan 17 COVID Update

- Advertisement -

Here is the latest COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 17th.

The latest report shows that there are now 1,356 cases across the NWT. 3,272 cases are found in NWT residents, while 157 are in non-residents. There have now been a total of 3,898 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,530 now resolved.

By community, there are currently 769 cases in the Yellowknife area, while Tłı̨chǫ has 243, and the Beaufort Delta area has 117. There are currently 72 cases in Sahtu, 55 in Hay River, 53 in Dehcho, and the Fort Smith area has only 47 cases.

At the time of the latest report, 77 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.