Suspicious Death Reported by Hay River RCMP

The RCMP have released several details regarding the death of a young man in Hay River.

The first call came in around 9:00 am on sunday Morning. RCMP were called to the area of Lagoon Road, where they found the body of a 24 year-old male.

Early investigation showed that the man suffered life threatening injuries, though the exact cause of death is not being released at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiner’s office in Edmonton this week.

The investigation into this man’s death is ongoing, and the RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have more information into this matter. More information will be provided at a later date.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.