January 13th COVID Update

COVID cases are continuing a steady rise here in the Northwest Territories.

In the latest update from the GNWT’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 1,197 active cases across the territories. 1,145 cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining 52 cases are in non-residents.

There are currently 662 cases in the Yellowknife area, while Tłı̨chǫ has 217, and the Beaufort Delta area has 122. Sahtu currently has 65 cases, Dehcho has 52, the Hay River area has 42, and Fort Smith has just 37.

Since the pandemic began, the NWT has seen a grand total of 3,610 cases in the last two years. 2,401 cases are now resolved.

There are non new reported hospitalizations, ICU admissions, or deaths from COVID-19. At the time of the latest report, 77 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.