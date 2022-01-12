Salvation Army Raises Over $2.4 Million in Kettle Campaign

- Advertisement -

The Salvation Army Just had a very profitable holiday season.

Over the last few weeks, the Salvation Army has been tallying the total money raised from their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, which ended on December 24th. This campaign was run in both the Northwest Territories, and across Alberta. They were hoping for a more normal Christmas season, after their 2020 fundraiser drew in much less money than usual.

This year, they were able to raise a total of $2,484,752. While this did fall short of their $3,000,000 goal, it was still a better performance than they saw in the year prior.

Donations to these Kettle Campaigns stay in the communities where they were given, and help fund The Salvation Army’s Community & Family Services programs throughout the year. This includes food bank services, shelter & housing resources, school lunch programs, addiction recovery programs, counselling, hot meals, Christmas assistance, and more.

Major Jamie Locke, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations for The Salvation Army’s Alberta & Northern Territories Division explained that the Salvation Army expected this year’s fundraiser to be a challenge yet again, but added that members should still be proud of what they were able to accomplish, given that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.