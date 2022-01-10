COVID Cases Near 700 In NWT

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend, the number of COVID cases in the NWT has climbed to an all time high.

According to the latest report, the Northwest Territories now have 690 active cases. 668 of these cases are found in NWT residents, and the remaining 22 are located in non-residents.

That brings the total number of cases seen in the NWT to 2,911, with 2,209 of those cases now resolved.

The highest concentration of cases remains in the yellowknife area, which has 411. The Beaufort Delta area has 95 cases, while Tłı̨chǫ has 85. Dehcho currently has 38 cases, Hay river has 26, Sahtu has 21, and Fort Smith has the lowest number of cases, with only 14.

Despite the sharp rise in active cases, there remains only 62 hospitalizations, 20 ICU admissions, and 12 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

At the time of the latest report, the total vaccination rate across the NWT remains at 76 percent.