2 Suspects Arrested After Police Standoff

An incident involving armed RCMP officers has safely concluded late in the evening on Friday night.

Early Friday morning, a considerable RCMP presence was sent to an apartment building on 53rd Street in downtown Yellowknife. Officers were responding to a report that three males entered one of the apartments, where some kind of disturbance was observed. At one point, one of the males was seen holding a handgun, and pointing it at other occupants of the building.

Responding members conducted a search on the exterior of Grayling Manor and found a handgun. Investigation determined that one of the subjects made their way to Sunridge apartments on 51a Avenue.

Later in the evening, it was reported that 2 male suspects had been taken into custody after officers searched Sunridge Apartments on 51a Avenue. Officers had conducted a systematic search for the suspects.

Insp Barry LaRocque, the Yellowknife Detachment Commander states, “These situations are complex so the RCMP take many precautions to ensure the safety of the public, the people involved and the police.” He thanks the community for their understanding when turned around at a checkpoint or when they cannot go to their homes within the police containment zone.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more updates are expected to come as it unfolds.