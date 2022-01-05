Nearly 200 New Cases in Jan 5th COVID Update

- Advertisement -

COVID Cases in the Northwest Territories have once again taken a large jump.

The latest report shows that the NWT now has 326 active cases. 316 of these cases are found in NWT residents, with the remaining 10 found in visitors.

By community, there are 199 cases in the Yellowknife area, while the Beaufort Delta area has 50. 28 cases are found in Tłı̨chǫ, and Dehcho has 24. There are 13 cases in Fort Smith, 7 in Hay river, and 5 in Sahtu.

Despite the recent rise in cases, there remains only 62 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as only 20 admissions to the ICU, and 12 deaths.

At the time of the latest report, 76 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.