Several YK City Facilities Temporarily Closed

Several of Yellowknife’s public recreation facilities will be closed for the next few weeks.

A decision was recently made by the Yellowknife Government to close three City recreation facilities, as well as suspend related programs.

The facilities being closed are the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Multiplex, and the Yellowknife Community Arena. These locations will remain closed until 11:59 pm of January 21st.

This decision was made as a result of new public gathering orders which came down from the Chief Public Health Officer. Specifically, it was the TEMPORARY PARTIAL SUSPENSION OF THE NORTHWEST TERRITORIES COVID-19 GATHERINGS ORDER which prompted these decisions.

City Hall, and the Yellowknife Public Library will remain open, though visitors will be required to fill out a Contact Tracing Form before entering any City Facility. Any visitor over the age of 12 must also be able to provide proof of vaccination. Masks, and physical distancing mandates are still in effect.

The City encourages residents to take advantage of the City’s Virtual City Hall and eServices to make payments, and to use library cards to access the YPL’s e-books and Lynda Library resources when possible.