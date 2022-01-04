YK Food Bank Preparing For First Delivery of 2022

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Food Bank is already gearing up for 2022!

It was recently announced that the Food Bank will be making their first round of deliveries on Saturday, January 8th, from 11 am, to 2 pm.

These deliveries will be by appointment only, and to have a delivery arranged, participants must call 765-5003 between the hours of 1 pm to 5 pm.

The Food Bank insists that everyone who needs the assistance is welcome to call, and that masks must be worn at the time of the delivery.