NWT Schools Closed For First Week of January

All schools across the NWT have had their winter break extended by one week, due to concerns of increased COVID transmissions.

This year’s holiday season saw many NWT residents either travel to their families, or welcome them to the territories for a brief winter vacation. As a result, COVID cases have jumped up a considerable amount in the region, which includes cases of the new Omicron variant.

In an attempt to help curb the spread of the virus, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) has recommended that schools remain closed for the first week of January. This suggestion was then supported by the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, and every NWT education body has agreed to it.

All NWT schools will now be closed from January 4th to the 7th, with no online classes being offered in that time. Schools will officially re-open on Monday, January 10th. This extension will allow those who have travelled outside of the Territories for the holidays to meet the required 72-hours of self isolation, and help keep their communities safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.

NWT schools have also provided at-home self-testing kits, and are encouraged to use one before returning to the classroom.