COVID Cases Jump in Latest Update

The latest COVID-19 numbers have come in, and the virus has taken a surprising jump in cases.

The GNWT’s page on COVID case numbers shows that the Territories now have 87 active cases.

By community, Beaufort Delta and Sahtu each have two, while Fort Smith has eight, and Tłı̨chǫ has three. As for the Yellowknife area, there is currently a total of 72 cases.

To date, there have been 62 hospitalizations due to COVID, along with 20 admissions to the ICU, and 12 deaths.

At the time of writing, approximately 76 percent of the NWT population have been fully vaccinated.