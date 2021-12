- Advertisement -

Around approximately 12:15pm, the City of Yellowknife and surrounding areas suffered a sudden blackout.

The territory’s main power supplier reported a “full system outage,” and worked over the following hour to bring systems back online.

As of 1:20pm, many areas in and around Yellowknife are still without power.

