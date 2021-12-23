GNWT Releases New Public Health Order

- Advertisement -

A new Public Health Order (PHO) has just been released by the GNWT regarding people who test positive for COVID-19.

The new PHO applies to anyone who has tested positive for the virus, or have come into contact with someone who has tested positive. It asks that if they fall under those descriptions, that they immediately self-isolate for at least 10 days, unless a public health official tells them otherwise.

While this may seem similar to the advice that has already been given out, this new PHO officially puts these practices into law, and applies to all NWT residents, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

Any persons who are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate and contact their local health care provider. Other guidelines for what to do if you receive a positive COVID-19 test can be found on the GNWT COVID page, found here.