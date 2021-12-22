Four New Buildings Open to Public at Jean Marie River

- Advertisement -

The GNWT, as well as the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) has just opened up a few brand new housing units in Jean Marie River.

In Spring of 2021, a flood brought an incredible amount of damage to the Jean Marie River community. Due to the devastation caused by the flood, only a handful of people were living in the community full time immediately after, as the rest of the 100 resident community were forced to make other living arrangements.

Of the many homes that were swallowed by the waters, several of them were units that belonged to the NWTHC. The corporation quickly began working with other GNWT branches to assist the community, as well as to begin rebuilding the structures that were lost.

Now, after months of work, four new units are ready to welcome residents back into the community. Three of the new buildings are three-bedroom homes, while the fourth is a market rental space, and they are serving as replacements for similar buildings that were lost in the flood. These homes were designed and constructed in the north, for the northern climate, targeting a 20% increase in energy efficiency above code minimum. Interiors feature open-plan living areas with windows facing the community.

The materials for the buildings were first constructed in Hay River, and later sent to the Jean Marie River to be assembled. Wherever possible, the company used local labor for demolition, site development, and other onsite work.