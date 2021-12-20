New COVID Case Numbers Include Omicron Variant

- Advertisement -

The latest COVID-19 numbers show that the NWT now has 16 active cases, with 14 of them having appeared in the last week, including a few cases of the new Omicron variant.

11 cases are found in Yellowknife, with four in the Beaufort Delta region, and only one in Hay River. 14 of the current cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining two are non-residents.

The NWT has seen a total of 2,156 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, 2,128 of those cases have been resolved. The NWT has had a total of 62 hospitalizations, as well as 20 admissions to the ICU, and just 12 deaths.

It was also recently announced that Dr Kami Kandola has confirmed the highly contagious Omicron Covid 19 Variant has landed in the NWT. The exposure notice was for passengers in rows 16 to 22 on the Dec. 13 WestJet flight WS3359 from Calgary to Yellowknife. Dr Kandola stated in a press release that omicron will soon become the dominant variant of Covid in the region and that it’s arrival does not come as a surprise. Dr Kandola recommends that anyone who believes they have come into contact with COVID-19 should isolate for at least eight days.

At least one case of the Omicron Variant has also been found in Fort Chipewyan.