Aurora College Implementing New Vaccine Policy

The Aurora College in Yellowknife has made the decision to tighten its COVD security.

Beginning on March 1st of 2022, it will be required that all students and onsite volunteers show proof of vaccination before entering any of the College facilities. The College is encouraging all students to receive their vaccines as soon as possible, so that they will be able to make the March 1st deadline.

Certain exceptions will be allowed, but it will be on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons, or for certain grounds protected under the Human Rights Act. Any students who are not fully vaccinated, or who cannot provide proof of vaccination will still be able to come to the school, but will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 tests, as well as wear specific Personal Protective Equipment, both of which will be provided by the College. A person is considered “fully vaccinated” 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Discussions will take place with the students in early 2022 in order to receive feedback on how the mandate is performing. Discussion is expected to focus on how the policy can be made to work in the most effective way possible for students while still achieving the goal of having students fully vaccinated by March 1, 2022.