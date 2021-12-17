NWT Schools being offered Holiday COVID Tests

- Advertisement -

A new, voluntary COVID-19 testing program is being introduced to NWT schools before the holidays.

With the holidays right around the corner, an increase in out of territory travel is almost guaranteed. As a result, the GNWT will be expanding the COVID-19 At-Home Student Screening Program.

Schools will be allowed to opt in or out of this voluntary measure. For schools that do decide to take part, their students will be sent home for their holiday breaks with five COVID-19 self-test kits. These kits can be used however the family sees fit, but it is recommended that one kit be saved for use before the students return to school in the new year.

This expansion has been designed to help keep students and families safe as they enjoy their time off, but it can also be incredibly helpful in ensuring that in class learning can resume once the holidays are over. While it is not required that a positive test be reported, any students who do test positive are required to stay home, and contact public health for instructions on next steps.

Testing remains an important tool to help keep track of the spread of COVID-19. While these self-test kits are able to detect the virus in asymptomatic individuals, they can also produce false-negative results. Even if an individual receives a negative test, they should still keep an eye out for any symptoms that may develop in the following days.

If you receive COVID-19 tests from your school, please review the instructions and guidance included.