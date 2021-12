- Advertisement -

Our Fill A Ford Holiday Food Drive will be happening at the Super A Foods in Hay river from Wednesday, December 15th-18th, 2021.

Customers can buy a $25 gift card to support the local food bank and receive 10% off their purchase.

Food Drive Hours at Super A Foods

Wednesday 8a.m.–6p.m.

Thursday 8a.m.–6p.m.

Friday 8a.m.–6p.m.

Saturday 9a.m.–4p.m.

Brought to you by Aurora Ford Hay River, Super A Foods and 100.1 True North FM