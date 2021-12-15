RCMP Arrest Man in relation to 2020 Death

- Advertisement -

A Yellowkniffe man has been arrested in relation to a suspicious death that took place in early 2020.

Dean McNeely was arrested without incident on December 8th, and has been charged with Manslaughter.

On April 28th of 2020, Yellowknife RCMP discovered the body of a 35-year-old man in a downtown apartment building. The circumstances of his death were considered suspicious, and the NT RCMP Police Dog Services, Major Crime Unit and the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigation Section began their investigation.

That investigation has since resulted in the arrest of Mr. McNeely, who will make his first appearance in court on January 19, 2022.