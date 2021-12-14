Yellowknife Man Arrested for Hay River Shooting

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP Department have arrested a Yellowknife man in relation to a shooting that took place on Friday, December 10th.

The shooting took place just off the Mackenzie Highway, just north of Hay River. The victim is a 21-year-old male from Hay River. He has sustained life-threatening injuries, and has been taken to Edmonton for medical attention.

Shortly after the shooting, an 18-year-old male from Yellowknife was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with several firearm offences, including Attempted Murder. His identity is being withheld for the moment, and he has been remanded, with a first appearance in Yellowknife on December 14th.

Officers from the NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit are still investigating the situation, with the Forensic Identification Unit examining the crime scene.