Nearly 400 items donated as part of Northwestel’s 2021 Holiday Toy Drive

- Advertisement -

Nearly 400 gifts will be delivered to kids across the Northwest Territories this holiday season through Northwestel’s 2021 Holiday Toy Drive.

The toys were dropped off and tallied up at Northwestel retail locations in both Yellowknife and Whitehorse, and will now be distributed throughout both communities.

In Yellowknife, that is taken care of through the Salvation Army and its annual hamper program for local families with children aged 13 and under.

It’s the 16th edition of the annual Toy Drive, which started as an employee-led initiative in 2005 to collect toys and gifts for children from northern families who need assistance during the holidays.