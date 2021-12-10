Only Two New COVID Cases in Last Seven Days

- Advertisement -

The latest numbers show that there are only 11 active COVID cases in the NWT.

According to the NWT’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have only been two new cases in the last week, with all of them being NWT residents.

three of the current cases are located in the Beaufort Delta region, with six more in Yellowknife. Dehcho and Hay River each have one case each.

The Northwest Territories have had a total of 2,141 cases. So far, 2,118 have been resolved. To date, there have been 61 hospitalizations, 20 admissions to the ICU, and only 12 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the GNWT put an end to daily COVID-19 updates. All the information regarding the current status of COVID-19 in the NWT can be found here.