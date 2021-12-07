Yellowknife will be Lighting Up for the Holidays

- Advertisement -

Coming up on December 8th, the City of Yellowknife will be taking part in a country-wide celebration of the holiday season, with Christmas Lights Across Canada.

City residents are encouraged to come down to the Somba K’e amphitheater at 4:45 p.m. At 5 o’clock, Mayor Rebecca Alty will give the signal for the lihts around City Hall, and the Somba K’e Civic Plaza to be flipped on, alongside a large Christmas tree, welcoming the holiday season.

Mayor Alty said that she hopes to see plenty of people come out for the event. Residents are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and other COVID restrictions for the gathering.

The Christmas Lights Across Canada even was organized by Canadian Heritage, and will also see many other cities across the counry take part at similar respective times.