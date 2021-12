- Advertisement -

Cases have risen just a bit in the latest COVID-219 update.

In the report for December 2nd, the NWT has found five new cases. The total number of active cases has since jumped up to 23. Tuktoyaktuk currently has 17 active cases, while the remaining six are located in the Yellowknife area.

The number of total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1959. To date, there have been 12 deaths in the NWT due to COVID-19.