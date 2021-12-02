Holiday Lights Competition Returning to Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife’s annual Holiday Lights Contest is right around the corner!

Residents of Yellowknife will be able to vote on what they see as the best light display in the city! Nominations can be sent by email to the City o Yellowknife, or as a request for Northland Utilities Yellowknife to come and view the lights in person. In order for NUY to accept a nomination, their lights must be on between 6 and 9 p.m. from December 6th to 8th. The deadline or nominations is at midnight on December 9th.

The public will then be able to vote on their favourite display from Wednesday, December 15, until Monday, January 3, 2022. The top 5 winners will each receive a prize of $500 from Northland Utilities.

This contest has been held in Yellowknife annually for the past 15 years. Despite a few challenges that were presented last year by COVID-19, the event was still one that brought some cheer to the community.

The City is expecting this year’s competition to be just as dazzling as those in years past.