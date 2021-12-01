GNWT Offering Financial Aid for Outdoor Activities

- Advertisement -

More outdoor opportunities are on the horizon for the NWT.

The GNWT will soon be offering financial support to Indigenous groups and community governments to help them create more learning opportunities and outdoor activities.

The goal of this plan is to reduce the costs of educational activities such as camping, boating, fishing and hunting, and traditional activities, which will help get more northerners interested. These activities can also help to pass on northern perspectives, values, and practices.

Those who successfully apply for this aid will receive up to $10,000, which will be put towards helping families access these activities if they were having trouble doing so before. While individual people are unable to apply for this assistance, any NWT Indigenous government, Indigenous organization, community government or not-for-profit association are welcome to apply on behalf their respective community.

Applications are available now, and will be taken until January 10, 2022.