Less Than 20 Active COVID Cases in NWT

Once again, COVID-19 cases have dropped in the NWT, now sitting just below 20.

In the latest COVID-19 update, only one new case was reported. Yet this has done nothing to stop the ongoing fall of cases across the Territories.

As of the latest report, there are now only 18 active cases, and all of them are located in Tuktoyaktuk. Every other region in the NWT is reporting zero cases.

Since he beginning of the pandemic, the NWT has seen a total of 1951 cases. The Yellowknife area has the highest total case count for a single region, with 910.

To date, only 12 people have died of COVID-19, and there have been just 60 hospitalizations.