COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Drop in NWT

The Northwest Territories are almost free of Coronavirus!

In the latest COVID-19 update for November 29th, the Chief Public Health Officer once again reports zero new cases across the NWT! This is the second report in a row to show no new cases, as well as a continuing drop in active case numbers.

At the time of the latest report, there are only 23 active cases in the territory. Tuktoyaktuk currently has 21 cases, with the remaining two cases split between Yellowknife and Hay River.

To date, only 12 people have died from COVID-19 in the NWT, and only 60 people have been hospitalized.